Norwell prepping for 3A semi-state against top-ranked Hanover Central

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – The Norwell baseball program is looking for its fourth-ever semi-state title and its first since 2013 when the Knights will square off with Hanover Central on Saturday in LaPorte at Schreiber Field.

Norwell bested NE8 rival Leo 5-3 in the regional title game last Saturday night in Decatur. Hanover Central defeated Northwestern 18-1 in the Griffith regional title game last week.

Norwell is 20-9 overall this season while Hanover Central is 28-3-1. Leo, who Norwell beat last week, was ranked no. 2 in the 3A state poll while Hanover is ranked no. 1.

First pitch on Saturday is set for 4 p.m. Eastern, following the Class A semi-state game at noon.