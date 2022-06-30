OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – It seems fitting that rising senior Brody Bolyn is continuing his football career at Bowling Green State University. The Norwell offensive lineman announced his commitment via social media earlier this week.

Bolyn was named to the first team All-NE8 in his junior season with Knights. Bowling Green entered the recruiting picture recently, but Bolyn says the strong connection with the coaches and short distance made the decision easy for him.

Bolyn hopes to lead Norwell to an NE8 title season, along with back-to-back sectional championships in his final high school football season.