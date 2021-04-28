Norwell nips Bellmont in battle of local 3A powers

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 15 Norwell outlasted 3A no. 11 Bellmont 6-5 on Wednesday night in Ossian as the Knights earned a key victory in Northeast Eight Conference play.

Norwell led 4-2 in the top of the fifth inning, but the Squaws pushed three runs across to lead 5-4 heading into the bottom of the fifth.

In the fifth Norwell’s Delaney Connett’s RBI single knotted the game at five. The Knights followed it up with a sac fly by Jordan Markley to take a 6-5 lead with Markley’s RBI being the game’s winning run.

Norwell improves to 8-2 overall with the win while Bellmont drops to 8-4.