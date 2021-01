HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – the Norwell Knights girls basketball team stayed on top of the NE8 standings with a conference win over Huntington North on Saturday night, 46-43.

Despite being outscored in the second half, the Lady Knights first half performance and some strong stops in the second was enough to come into enemy territory and walk away victorious.

Up next, Norwell will travel to Bellmont next Saturday and will travel to Wayne on Wednesday.