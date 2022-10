OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – One of the Highlight Zone’s top basketball standouts has signed to continue his career in college as Norwell senior Luke McBride inked his letter of intent with Bethel University on Tuesday afternoon.

A six-foot-one guard, McBride helped Norwell finish 22-5 overall last season win bring home a sectional title.

As a junior, McBride averaged just over 19 points a game and shot almost 47% on threes.