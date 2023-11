OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Norwell sharp-shooter Kennedy Fuelling is taking her talents to Marian University, as the senior basketball standout signed with the Knights on Monday morning.

Fuelling was an Indiana Junior All-Star last season and is averaging 21 points a game as a senior.

Fuelling and the Knights are off to a 6-2 start this season. They will open NE8 conference play on Friday at home against Huntington North in a game that will be featured on the Highlight Zone.