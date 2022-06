OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – After besting a 26-win Heritage team by a score of 12-2 in the sectional title game on Monday night in Decatur, the Norwell Knights go into this weekend’s 3A baseball regional at Oak Hill riding high in preparation of facing SAC champion Bishop Dwenger.

The Knights are set to face the Saints at 2 p.m. in the regional semifinals on Saturday, following the match-up between Wawasee and New Castle at 11 a.m. The regional title game is scheduled for 8 p.m.