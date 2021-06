FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Norwell Knights and Eastside Blazers will advance to semi-state after both secured regional championships on Saturday night.

In 3A, the Knights completed the comeback against Leo, 5-3, for their first regional championship since 2013.

The Blazers defeat Central Noble 18-3 for the program’s first-ever regional title.

Up next, Norwell will take on Hanover Central, and Eastside matches up with Delphi Community, in semi-state next Saturday.