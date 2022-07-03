FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Twin sisters Neveah and Saniya Jackson share a special bond on and off the basketball court. Their connection is a big reason why they chose to both commit to Valparaiso University to continue their college basketball careers.

Saniya and Neveah led the Bruins in scoring last season, averaging 15.4 and 13.4 points per game last season, respectively. The Jackson sisters also helped Northrop advance to the sectional title game last year.

The Jackson sisters, along with their mother, head coach Katie Jackson are excited to enjoy their final high season on the floor together this coming season.