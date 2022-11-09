FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Valpo basketball fans are getting a double dose of Northrop know-how as twins Nevaeh and Saniya Jackson both signed to play for the Crusaders on Wednesday.

Nevaeh averaged 13.4 points, 6. 4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.8 blocks, and 3.6 steals a game last year as a junior.

Saniya tallied 15.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.0 steals, and 1.1 blocks last year.

Both sisters are 6-foot-1 and helped lead Northrop to a 15-8 record last season.

Meanwhile, 6-foot-2 senior Brooklyn McLemore of Northrop has signed to play at the University of Findlay in Ohio.