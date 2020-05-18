Northrop’s Jackson commits to San Jose State for basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop junior Destiny Jackson still has one more season with the Bruins but the 5-foot-11 guard/forward already knows where she’ll play college basketball as she recently committed to San Jose State University.

An all-around player, Jackson averaged 11.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.3 steals, and 2.8 blocks per game last season for the Bruins.

Northrop went 15-11 last year under coach Rashida Muhammad. Muhammad stepped down after the season.

Jackson also had scholarship offers from Radford, Mississippi Valley State, and Robert Morris University.

