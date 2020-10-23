Snider’s Jackson commits to play hoops at Loyola University

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Destiny Jackson will head to The Windy City to continue her basketball career when she’s done at Snider as the senior has verbally committed to play at Loyola University in Chicago.

Jackson had previously made a verbal commitment to San Jose State in May, but re-opened her recruitment over the summer.

An all-around player, Jackson averaged 11.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.3 steals, and 2.8 blocks per game last season at Northrop, but is attending Snider for her senior season.

Northrop went 15-11 last year under coach Rashida Muhammad. Muhammad stepped down after the season and has been replaced by Kevin Clopton.