FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a possible breakout player this fall on the Highlight Zone, Northrop’s Jerquaden Guilford may be your man.

The sophomore-to-be for the Bruins recently picked up his first D-1 scholarship offer from the University of Toledo. A six-foot-three receiver, Guilford was unable to participate at Monday’s team camp at Saint Francis due to a hip injury.

Northrop went 1-9 last season in head coach Quentin Bowen’s first year leading the program.