Northrop’s Doerffler named Colts ‘Coach of the Week’

– Jason Doerffler of Fort Wayne Northrop High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts said today.

Doerffler was nominated and selected for the award after leading his Bruins to a 25-21 victory over Homestead. Northrop’s win snapped a 13-game regular season win streak for Homestead and marks the first time in school history the Bruins defeated the Spartans

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 1:

Region 1: Brad Seiss – Merrillville Region 7: Patrick Mallory – Lawrence North Region 2: Mike Davidson – Mishawaka Marian Region 8: Larry Wright – Sheridan Region 4: Pat Shanley – Lafayette Jefferson Region 9: Tony Lewis – Jasper Region 5: Alyx Brandewie – Manchester Region 10: Tim Bless – Columbus North Region 6: John Hart – Brownsburg

This season marks the 21st year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout the state. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach’s impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team’s performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What’s more, Anthem will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school’s athletic fund, as well as a donation of about 2,000 meals to a food shelter of the coach’s choice.

For more information, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.