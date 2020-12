FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Each year, the Euell A. Wilson Award is granted annually to an outstanding senior SAC football player. This year, that’s Damarius Cowen, who was the area’s leading rusher with 160.2 yards per game and 14 touchdowns.

Cowen rushed for over 100 yards in seven games last season, including four games where he rushed for 200 yards or more.

Cowen is the third Bruin to receive the award.