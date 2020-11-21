Northrop’s Brager inks with Indiana Tech

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop volleyball standout Kendal Brager put pen to paper on Friday night, signing to play college volleyball at Indiana Tech.
Ball Sports Academy in Angola hosted the signing.
Brager helped the Bruins go 14-12 as a senior.
