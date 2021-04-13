Northrop tops Wayne at Parkview Field in battle of SAC foes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop opened SAC play with a victory, as the Bruins bested Wayne 10-6 at Parkview Field on Tuesday night.

The Bruins built a 5-0 lead after three innings, largely taking advantage of miscues in the field by the Generals. Wayne score in the top of the fourth to make it 4-1, but Northrop score three in the bottom of the fifth to build a 8-1 lead.

Wayne tacked up a run in the top of the six, but Northrop bounced by with two in the bottom half to give the Bruins a 10-2 lead heading into the seventh.

Wayne rallied to score four in the top of the seventh, but ultimately fell by a score of 10-6.

Jon Ummel was the winning pitcher for the Bruins while Clay Bruce took the loss for the Generals.

