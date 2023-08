FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side managed to slow down Northrop but the Legends weren’t able to completely stop the Bruins as Northrop won 3-1 at Spuller Stadium on Monday night to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Northrop came into the match having scored 23 goals in their first three matches, averaging almost 8 goals a game.

Anes Dervisevic scored in the 24th minute to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead at half on the way to victory.