FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop boys soccer improved to 6-0 in the SAC and 12-0 overall with a 4-1 victory over visiting Bishop Luers at Spuller Stadium on Wednesday night as the Bruins kept themselves atop the conference standings with only one SAC match remaining.

Dwenger, meanwhile, beat Snider 1-0 on Wednesday night, as the Saints improved to 4-1 in SAC play and stay in second place in the conference standings. Dwenger will play North Side next Tuesday, then square off with Northrop at Spuller Stadium next Wednesday in a game that will likely decide the SAC championship.

Namik Mehic opened the scoring in the fourth minute to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead. Jonathan Vidal added a goal of his own in the 38th minute to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead at the half. Anes Dervisevic and Mehic each scored in the second half for Northrop to help set the final, as the Bruins came into the week ranked no. 19 in the state’s 3A poll.

Luer falls to 7-4-2 overall and 3-3 in the SAC with the loss.