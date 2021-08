FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City came in ranked no. 24 in the 4A state poll, but it was Northrop that came away with a 3-1 victory (25-15, 28-26, 24-26, 25-21) Wednesday night in volleyball at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium.

Quinn Olding led the Bruins, who improve to 2-0, with 23 kills.