Northrop tops Bishop Dwenger in sudden death penalty kicks to clinch SAC boys soccer title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was an instant classic Wednesday night at Shields Field with Northrop eventually edging Bishop Dwenger in sudden death penalty kicks to earn the victory and clinch the SAC boys soccer title.

Northrop finishes 7-0 in the SAC and is 12-2 overall while Dwenger winds up 5-2 in the SAC and 8-4-1 overall.

Bishop Dwenger broke a scoreless tie in the 34th minute when Lucas Ciocca found the back of the net to make it a 1-0 Saints lead.

Northrop would answer in the second half by converting a penalty kick as Jarick Aguilar would knot the game in the 74th minute at 1-1 with a successful PK.

Tied after regulation, both teams scored in overtime with Jonathon Vidal of Northrop and Thomas Stureman of Dwenger each finding the net to send the game to penalty kicks tied at 2-2.

After both teams converted four of their first five PKs the game went to sudden death PKs. Both teams converted their first two sudden death PKs and missed their third. On the fourth sudden death PK the Bruins would convert. That was followed by a miss by the Saints, resulting in a 3-2 win for Northrop.