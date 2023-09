FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the third year in a row Northrop is your SAC champion in boys soccer, as the Bruins defeated Bishop Dwenger 3-0 on Wednesday night at Shields Field to finish a perfect 7-0 in conference play.

The Bruins opened the scoring in the 41st minute on a breakaway goal from Miguel Gonzalez. Diego Reynoso and Namik Mehic each scored in the second half.

Dwenger falls to 5-1 in SAC play with a match against North Side still looming.