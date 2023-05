FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new era of Northrop boys basketball is underway after the Bruins announced Shane Merryman as the new head coach on Monday.

Merryman, a graduate from Carroll High School, played college basketball nearby at Huntington University from 2010-2014. The Fort Wayne native was recently an assistant coach for Northrop.

Merryman takes over for Rod Chamble, who stepped down from Northrop after serving as head boys basketball coach for eight seasons.