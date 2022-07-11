FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the proudest program in northeast Indiana has a new leader, as Northrop has hired Austin Mannan as the Bruins head baseball coach.

Mannan is no stranger to Fort Wayne. He spent the last three years as the head coach at North Side High School. Prior to that the Cloverdale native played college ball at the University of Saint Francis.

At Northrop Mannan replaces Matt Brumbaugh, who stepped down after 11 seasons as the head coach following in the 2022 season. The Bruins went 12-11 overall this past spring, including going 9-5 in SAC action.