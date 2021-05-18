Northrop softball tops Bishop Luers to finish undefeated in SAC play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop had already clinched the SAC softball title, but the Bruins completed conference play in style with a 7-0 win over Bishop Luers at the ASH Centre on Tuesday night as NHS finished undefeated in conference play.
