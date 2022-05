FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop bested visiting Concordia 6-2 on Wednesday night to improve to 6-0 in SAC play and clinch the conference title.

Concordia falls to 5-1 in SAC play. While both the Bruins and Cadets have one conference game left, Northrop now has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Concordia regardless of the outcome of the remaining SAC contests.

The Bruins got on the board first on an RBI double from Ava Kahn in the bottom of the second inning.