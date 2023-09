FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Casey Goshorn netted two goals – one in each half – to lead Northrop to a 4-0 victory over Concordia at Spuller Stadium on Wednesday to headline area prep soccer action.

Anes Dervisevic and James Walker scored one goal apiece for the Bruins.

Northrop improves to 9-0 overall, and 5-0 in the SAC. The Bruins next match will be at Carroll next Wednesday.

Concordia falls to 2-4-3 overall. The Cadets next match will be Thursday at home against Leo.