MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop used big nights from Morgan Patterson and Tajaina McKenzie to tally 80 points and earn the Bruins the girls track regional team title at Marion High School on Tuesday night.

It marked Northrop’s 27th regional title as a program, most in state history. Warren Central is second with 18.

Next up, the girls state track meet is set for Saturday, June 5 at Ben Davis High School.