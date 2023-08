LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop moved to 7-0 on the season with a 9-0 road victory at Leo on Wednesday night to headline area boys soccer action.

Anes Dervisevic scored four goals to lead the Bruins, while Namik Mehic added three.

The Bruins next match is Tuesday on the road at Snider.

Leo falls to 1-3-1. The Lions next game is Tuesday at home against East Noble.