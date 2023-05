FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four Northrop High School seniors are officially haeding to the collegiate level after signing on Friday.

In basketball, Dalman Alexander is continuing his athletic career at California University of Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile in track and field, Alex Reagan is staying home to compete at Saint Francis. Sophia Boner will is heading to Terre Haute to compete at Rose-Hulman.

In cheerleading, Nikayla Willis is continuing her career at Marian University in Indianapolis.