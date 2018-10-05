Northrop outlasts North Side in penalty kicks, Carroll rolls in girls sectional semifinals Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) - Northrop edged North Side in penalty kicks while 3A no. 14 Carroll blanked East Noble 11-0 in girls sectional semifinal action Thursday night in Kendallville.

After a scoreless regulation followed by a scoreless overtime Northrop and North Side went to PKs. The Legends converted 3 of their 5 shots while Northrop converted 4 of 5 - with sophomore Avery Reichard's successful attempt sealing the deal.

Carroll scored twice in the first five minutes - with goals from Kelsi Hoot and Cali Geiger coming just 16 seconds apart.

Northrop and Carroll will now play in the sectional title game at 2 p.m. on Saturday.