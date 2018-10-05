Northrop outlasts North Side in penalty kicks, Carroll rolls in girls sectional semifinals
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) - Northrop edged North Side in penalty kicks while 3A no. 14 Carroll blanked East Noble 11-0 in girls sectional semifinal action Thursday night in Kendallville.
After a scoreless regulation followed by a scoreless overtime Northrop and North Side went to PKs. The Legends converted 3 of their 5 shots while Northrop converted 4 of 5 - with sophomore Avery Reichard's successful attempt sealing the deal.
Carroll scored twice in the first five minutes - with goals from Kelsi Hoot and Cali Geiger coming just 16 seconds apart.
Northrop and Carroll will now play in the sectional title game at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
