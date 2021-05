FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop put another SAC boys track title in the trophy case on Thursday night as the Bruins bested the field on a soggy night at Chambers Field.

Northrop tallied 127 points to win the team title, as the Bruins were bolstered by Darrius Sanders wins in the200 and 400 meters.

Concordia came in second with 117 points, as Dan Adair won both the 800 and 1,600 meters.

Bishop Dwenger also hit triple digits, tallying 103 points.