FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop nipped Snider 3-2 to improve to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in SAC play on Tuesday night at Spuller Stadium.

The Bruins scored first, as Alan Aguilar found the back of the net in the 21st minute. However, Deni Pacheco converted a penalty kick in the 39th minute to tie the game 1-1 at half.

In the 52nd minute Snider took a 2-1 lead thanks to a goal from Jordy Maldonado-Fernandez.

However, Namik Mehic would converted a penalty kick in the 63rd minute to tie the game, then scored on the rebound of a penalty kick in the 78th minute to set the final.