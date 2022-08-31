FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Miguel Gonzalez tallied two goals to lead Northrop over 2A no. 18 Leo 3-2 Wednesday night at Spuller Stadium to headline area soccer action.

Northrop improves to 8-0-1 on the season while Leo falls to 3-2-3.

Gonzalez scored two goals in the the first half to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead at intermission. Northrop pushed that lead to 3-0 with a goal from Anes Dervisevic in the 42nd minute.

Leo responded in the 56th minute with a goal from So Die, then cut it to 3-2 in the 62nd minute with a goal from Landon Moreland.