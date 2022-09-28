FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop edged Bishop Dwenger 1-0 on Wednesday night at Spuller Stadium as the Bruins clinched the SAC boys soccer title.

Northrop finishes 7-0 in conference play while Dwenger winds up 5-2 in the SAC. Had Dwenger won Wednesday the Saints and Bruins would have both finished 6-1 in the SAC, with Dwenger claiming the conference title via the head-to-head tie-breaker over Northrop.

Northrop is now 14-0 overall this season and ranked no. 19 in the latest 3A state poll. Dwenger falls to 8-6 overall.