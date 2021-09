FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop improved to 9-2 overall this season thanks to two first-half goals as the Bruins went on the road to defeat Carroll 2-1 on Wednesday night to headline area boys soccer action.

Carroll’s lone goal of the match came via Derek Lanning in the first half off an assist from Brayden Macy.

Carroll falls to 6-5-1 with the loss.