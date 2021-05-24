Northrop names Jackson new girls basketball coach

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – The 13-24 Drive In has announced that Retro Reels will return in June for the 2021 season, featuring popular retro films selected by voters.

Tickets for Retro Reels are $8 per carload, available online or at the gate. Gates open at 8 p.m. and films begin at approximately 9:45 p.m.