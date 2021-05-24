Northrop names Jackson new girls basketball coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop has named Katie Jackson its new head girls basketball coach the school announced on social media Monday night.
Jackson takes over a program that went 9-12 last season in Kevin Clopton’s lone year leading Northrop.
