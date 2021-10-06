Northrop, Huntington North advance at boys soccer sectionals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – SAC champion Northrop bested conference rival Snider at Carroll High School while Huntington North held off Homestead at New Haven to headline area boys sectional soccer action on Wednesday.

3A at Carroll

Snider 2 Northrop 4 (F)

North Side 4 East Noble 1 (F)

3A at New Haven

Homestead 1 Huntington North 2 (F)

Columbia City 4 New Haven 0 (F)

3A at Goshen

Penn 4 Goshen 1 (F)

Warsaw 0 Elkhart 3 (F)

2A at Canterbury

Canterbury 1 Argos 0 (F-PK)

Concordia 1 Culver Academy 0 (F)

2A at Norwell

Norwell 0 Bishop Dwenger 3 (F)

Bellmont 0 Leo 1 (F)

2A at Wawasee

NorthWood 1 West Noble 3 (F)

Angola 2 Lakeland 4 (F)

2A at Mississinewa

Northwestern 4 Western 1 (F)

Oak Hill 4 Peru 2 (F)

2A at Yorktown

Yorktown 4 New Castle 0 (F)

Delta -3 Burris 1 (F)

1A at Westview

Westview 3 Central Noble 0 (F)

Elkhart Christian Academy 1 Bethany Christian 2 (F)

1A at Wabash

Wabash 5 Lakeland Christian Academy 0 (F)

Lakewood Park Christian 0 Blackhawk Christian 1 (F)