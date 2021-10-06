Northrop, Huntington North advance at boys soccer sectionals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – SAC champion Northrop bested conference rival Snider at Carroll High School while Huntington North held off Homestead at New Haven to headline area boys sectional soccer action on Wednesday.
3A at Carroll
Snider 2 Northrop 4 (F)
North Side 4 East Noble 1 (F)
3A at New Haven
Homestead 1 Huntington North 2 (F)
Columbia City 4 New Haven 0 (F)
3A at Goshen
Penn 4 Goshen 1 (F)
Warsaw 0 Elkhart 3 (F)
2A at Canterbury
Canterbury 1 Argos 0 (F-PK)
Concordia 1 Culver Academy 0 (F)
2A at Norwell
Norwell 0 Bishop Dwenger 3 (F)
Bellmont 0 Leo 1 (F)
2A at Wawasee
NorthWood 1 West Noble 3 (F)
Angola 2 Lakeland 4 (F)
2A at Mississinewa
Northwestern 4 Western 1 (F)
Oak Hill 4 Peru 2 (F)
2A at Yorktown
Yorktown 4 New Castle 0 (F)
Delta -3 Burris 1 (F)
1A at Westview
Westview 3 Central Noble 0 (F)
Elkhart Christian Academy 1 Bethany Christian 2 (F)
1A at Wabash
Wabash 5 Lakeland Christian Academy 0 (F)
Lakewood Park Christian 0 Blackhawk Christian 1 (F)