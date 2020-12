FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday night, The Northrop lady Bruins outlasted Dekalb and sealed the win by one-point, 37-36.

The Bruins offense was led by TiAuna White and Alexa Robinson, the two combined for 20 out of Northrop’s 37 total-points.

Up next, Northrop will travel to Carroll on Wednesday and Dekalb will travel to Carroll a day before, on Tuesday.