FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop girls basketball has hired Kevin Clopton to lead the Bruins program it announced on Tuesday.

Clopton takes over for Rashida Muhammad, who stepped down in April after four seasons leading the Bruins. Muhammad’s teams went 63-33, including a 15-11 mark last season.

Per the IHSAA handbook, girls basketball practice for the 2020-21 season is slated for October 19.