FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop High School has a new head football coach as the school announced Quentin Bowen will take over the Bruins program.

Bowen is no stranger to Spuller Stadium, as the long-time Snider assistant has most recently served as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator.

Bowen is scheduled to meet with the local media at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. WANE-TV will be there and have complete coverage.