FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the top girls soccer programs in the SAC did battle on Thursday night with Northrop besting Bishop Luers 2-0 at Spuller Stadium.

Lydia Herald scored both goals for the Bruins, with Nury Sibri-Carmona credited with both assists. Herald, who became the program’s all-time leader in goals scored last week, now has 94 goals for her career.

Valeria Cruz was in goal for the Bruins and recorded the shutout.

Northrop improves to 7-0 with the win. NHS had outscored their opponents 43-1 this season. The Bruins next match will be Tuesday at home against Snider.

Dwenger, who came in ranked no. 6 in the 2A state poll, falls to 1-2-1 with the loss. The Saints next match is Tuesday at home against Concordia.