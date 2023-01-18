FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In one of the most-anticipated girls games of the season 4A no. 5 Northrop proved no match for 4A no. 1 South Bend Washington to headline area prep hoops action on Wednesday night.

Down 18-11 after the first quarter, the Bruins could never climb back in the game on the way to a 72-42 road loss. Northrop was led by Brooklyn McLemore with 18 points. South Bend Washington was paced by Rashunda Jones with 28 points.

Northrop falls to 17-2 on the season while South Bend Washington improves to 20-0. These two could meet again at semi-state next month in the postseason.

At Spartan Arena 4A no. 11 improved to 15-4 on the year with a 62-54 win over visiting Warsaw. Myah Epps tallied 16 points, Ali Stephens 15, and Emma Reust 10 to pace the Spartans. Warsaw was led by Brooke Winchester with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Joslyn Bricker with 19 points and 9 rebounds. Warsaw falls to 15-5 with the loss.

In boys hoops freshman Nolan Hiteshew led all scorers with 14 points as the host Lions defeated visiting Snider 45-38. Trey Hiteshew added 13 for the Lions while Jackson McGee chipped in with 12. Snider was led by Keron Billingsley with 12 points.