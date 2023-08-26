FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Undefeated Northrop girls soccer dominated from the opening kick in a win against Angola, while Bishop Dwenger struck early to take down Canterbury on the road on Saturday.

At Spuller Stadium, Northrop rolled to an 8-0 win over Angola to stay unbeaten at 5-0. Fans also celebrated senior captain Lydia Herald’s record-breaking performance from earlier in the week. Herald’s 5-goal outing against Concordia put the forward at 88 career goals, a school record.

On Saturday, Herald finished with two goals to put the senior at 90 for her high school career. Meanwhile, Nuri Sibri-Carmona and Kailyn McCarel also finished with a brace, while Sabrina Quintana and Kyndra Tassler scored.

In boys soccer, Bishop Dwenger’s Owen Hein netted the only goal for the Saints in a 1-0 win at Canterbury. David Anderson earned a shutout in the 80-minute match. Dwenger improves to 3-0 on the season with the win.