FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop tallied 131 points to win the SAC girls track title over second place Bishop Dwenger (118) and Concordia (101) on Tuesday night at Spuller Stadium.

Northrop’s Tajaina McKenzie won the 100 and 200 meter dash to help pace the Bruins.

Concordia’s Lexi Panning made a statement, as the ninth grader won both the 1,600 and the 3,200 meters.