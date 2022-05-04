FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The SAC girls track meet was held a day later than originally scheduled due to inclement weather, but it was worth the wait for Northrop as the Bruins ran away with the conference crown at Spuller Stadium on Wednesday.

The Bruins tallied 177 points to far outdistance second place Concordia at 91 points. Snider rounded out the top three with 89 points.

Morgan Patterson won the 100 and 300 meter hurdles while Nelly Vaughn took first in the 100 and 200 meter dash to pace the Bruins.

IHSAA girls sectionals are set for Tuesday, May 17. The SAC boys meet is scheduled for this Thursday at North Side.