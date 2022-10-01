FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop took both the individual medals in boys and girls, while Concordia clinched both the team titles during the annual SAC cross country championships.

In the girl’s race, Northrop’s Victoria Clibon crossed the finish line first with a time of 18:40. Overall, Concordia’s top five runners finished with a combined time of 1:39:03.6, edging out Northrop with a top five time of 1:39:07.4.

On the boys side, Northrop’s Conyer Wilson dominated with a top time of 16:19.7. The Cadets’ top five runners accumulated a time of 1:25:15.8, while Bishop Dwenger finished in second with an overall time of 1:26.50.3.

View the complete results from Saturday’s girls and boys races.