Northrop, Columbia City, Norwell, South Adams among local teams to win sectional softball title

4A at DeKalb – Sectional Championship
Northrop 9 Carroll 2 (F)

4A at Columbia City – Sectional Championship
Huntington North 4 Columbia City 5 (F)

3A at Norwell – Sectional Championship
Mississinewa 1 Norwell 12 (F)

2A at Westview – Sectional Semifinals
Prairie Heights 1 Westview 2 (F)
Fairfield 4 Central Noble 2 (F)

2A at Eastside – Sectional Championship
South Adams 13 Adams Central 5 (F)

2A at Wabash – Sectional Championship
Whitko 4 Tippecanoe Valley 1 (F)

1A at Lakewood Park Christian – Sectional Semifinal
Fremont 11 Lakewood Park Christian 9 (F)

