Northrop, Carroll advance in volleyball sectional play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop defeated North Side 3-1 (25-17, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14) and Carroll bested Snider (25-19, 25-5, 25-18) in 4A sectional volleyball action on Thursday at By Hey Arena as the Bruins and Chargers punched their ticket to the semifinals on Saturday.

Northrop will now face DeKalb at 11 a.m. on Saturday with Carroll and East Noble to follow. The two winners of the early matches will play for the sectional crown at 7 p.m. Saturday.

4A at North Side

Northrop 3, North Side 1

Carroll 3, Snider 0

4A at Huntington North

New Haven 3, Huntington North 1

Columbia City 3, Wayne 0

4A at Goshen

Warsaw 3, Concord 0

Penn 3, Elkhart Central

3A at Angola

Leo 3, Concordia 1

Bishop Dwenger 3, Bishop Luers 0

3A at Wawasee

NorthWood 3, Wawasee 0

West Noble 3, Lakeland 0

3A at Bellmont

Bellmont 3, Norwell 0

Muncie Burris 3, Jay County 0

2A at Prairie Heights

Fairfield 3, Central Noble 1

Churubusco 3, Eastside 0

2A at Bluffton

Adams Central 3, Bluffton 2

South Adams 3, Whitko 0

1A at Bethany Christian

Blackhawk Christian 3, Fremont 0

Lakewood Park Christian 3, Hamilton 0

1A at Southwood

Northfield 3, Southwood 1

1A at Cowan

Wes-Del 3, Liberty Christian 0

Cowan 3, Southern Wells 0