Northrop, Carroll advance in volleyball sectional play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop defeated North Side 3-1 (25-17, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14) and Carroll bested Snider (25-19, 25-5, 25-18) in 4A sectional volleyball action on Thursday at By Hey Arena as the Bruins and Chargers punched their ticket to the semifinals on Saturday.
Northrop will now face DeKalb at 11 a.m. on Saturday with Carroll and East Noble to follow. The two winners of the early matches will play for the sectional crown at 7 p.m. Saturday.
4A at North Side
Northrop 3, North Side 1
Carroll 3, Snider 0
4A at Huntington North
New Haven 3, Huntington North 1
Columbia City 3, Wayne 0
4A at Goshen
Warsaw 3, Concord 0
Penn 3, Elkhart Central
3A at Angola
Leo 3, Concordia 1
Bishop Dwenger 3, Bishop Luers 0
3A at Wawasee
NorthWood 3, Wawasee 0
West Noble 3, Lakeland 0
3A at Bellmont
Bellmont 3, Norwell 0
Muncie Burris 3, Jay County 0
2A at Prairie Heights
Fairfield 3, Central Noble 1
Churubusco 3, Eastside 0
2A at Bluffton
Adams Central 3, Bluffton 2
South Adams 3, Whitko 0
1A at Bethany Christian
Blackhawk Christian 3, Fremont 0
Lakewood Park Christian 3, Hamilton 0
1A at Southwood
Northfield 3, Southwood 1
1A at Cowan
Wes-Del 3, Liberty Christian 0
Cowan 3, Southern Wells 0