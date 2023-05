FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A day after the Northrop girls team brought home the SAC title the Bruin boys made it a clean sweep at NHS edged second-place Bishop Dwenger by 17 points to earn the crown at North Side High School on Thursday night.

The Bruins tallied 126 points while Dwenger scored 109. Snider finishes third with 101.

Boys sectional meets are set for Thursday, May 18.